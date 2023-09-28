NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) has arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting at a car wash.

According to NCPD, officers responded to the Zip’s Car Wash on Rivers Avenue around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday. A 20-year-old male victim was found lying on the ground in the car wash area with an apparent gunshot wound.

Jeremy Diquan Keyes, 27, was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Keyes is currently being held without bond at the Al Cannon Detention Center, according to jail records.