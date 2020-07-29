Man arrested for fatal shooting over basketball game

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that stemmed from an argument over a basketball game.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators were called to a location on Shadow Lawn back in late July where they located a 28-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died from injuries he received in the shooting.

Rodney Rivers

Rodney Rivers, 25, has been charged with murder in this case.

“Our investigation has led us to this individual after witnesses said he and the victim got into an argument,” said Sheriff Ravenell. “What that argument was about was a game, a game of basketball. A man lost his life over a game.”

Witnesses told investigators Rivers and the victim had gotten into an argument following a “one-on-one” game of basketball at the courts behind Brookdale Elementary School.

They said Rivers left the court and retrieved a handgun while the victim was encouraged to walk away.

Witnesses said several shots were then fired resulting in the victim being fatally struck.