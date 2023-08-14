NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested by the North Charleston Police Department on Friday for reportedly exposing himself to families at Whirlin Waters Adventure Waterpark.

According to a report, police responded to Whirlin Waters around 10:00 a.m. in response to a man allegedly exposing himself to mothers and children.

Waterpark staff members reported the man had been standing by his vehicle wearing only a blue towel.

Reports say he then performed acts that were deemed sexual in nature.

Another witness told police that the man had been “standing near his vehicle for nearly an hour staring into the park, uncovered.”

The individual told police he was changing into swimming trunks in his vehicle during the incident, according to the report. Police found there were no undergarments or swim trunks beneath the towel.

After further investigation and five witness statements, Thomas Jerome Handy Jr. was issued a trespass notice and arrested by NCPD for indecent exposure.

Jail records state Handy was released on $500 bail Saturday afternoon.