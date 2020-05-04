Man arrested for killing two people, injuring two others at North Charleston apartment

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested for murder and attempted murder in North Charleston.

Jamal Doctor, 38, is accused of shooting and killing 34-year-old Jamaal Cordrey and 60-year-old Jesse White on Friday at an apartment complex on Redden Road.

When officers arrived, they located two individuals suffering from various wounds.

Police say the individuals, a male and female, were transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

A third victim was found inside the apartment and was pronounced deceased from an apparent gunshot wound and a fourth victim was located in another apartment complex who was also deceased from a gunshot wound.

Doctor was transported to an area hospital for stab wounds. Investigators are still trying to determine the chain of events and how the suspect was injured.

Authorities say Doctor is charged with two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.