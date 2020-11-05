Man arrested for robbing downtown Publix not far from Charleston PD headquarters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police say they arrested a man only minutes after he robbed the Publix Super Market in downtown.

According to the Charleston Police Department, dispatch received a 911 call regarding an armed robbery that happened around midday Thursday at the grocery store off Westedge Street, not far from the Charleston Police Department.

Officers were immediately dispatched. They were provided with a description of the suspect, who was quickly located sitting on a bench in front of the grocery store.

The suspect was detained without incident and was positively identified by employees.

Khiry Latimer, 27, is charged with armed robbery and two counts of attempted armed robbery. He is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

