Man arrested for robbing several businesses along Dorchester Road at gunpoint

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in North Charleston say they’ve arrested a 20-year-old armed robbery suspect.

Several businesses along the 6000 block of Dorchester Road were robbed at gunpoint between August 14th and 16th, including Yum Yum, Taco Bell, Lake Ashley Mobile Home Park Office, and St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.

That person was later identified as Rasheem Tyreak Carson.

Police say Carson was arrested Tuesday by the North Charleston Police Department’s Intelligence-Led Policing Unit and US Marshals Task Force.

Carson was armed with an illegal firearm during the arrest, officials said.

He is being charged with four counts of armed robbery, four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and unlawful carry of a firearm.

Carson was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.