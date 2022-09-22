NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old man was arrested on a charge of attempted murder and other crimes on Thursday.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a reported shooting at an apartment complex off Stall Road on Monday where they located a female victim suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The victim was found inside the apartment’s kitchen. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to a report from NCPD, the victim said she and the suspect, identified as Brandon Reshad Cuttino, had gotten into an argument when it escalated.

The report shows that the victim jumped out of the window when Cuttino pulled out a firearm and began shooting at her.

Cuttino was arrested on Thursday by the department’s I.L.P. team and Marshals Task Force.

He is charged with attempted murder, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.