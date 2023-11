NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an October 21 homicide.

The North Charleston Police Department’s Intelligence Led Policing Unit and members of the US Marshals Task Force arrested Deandre Dewayne Broughton on Friday afternoon.

A victim was shot on Cosgrove Avenue near I-26 and died at a hospital, according to investigators.

Broughton was later identified as a suspect in that incident.

An investigation is ongoing.