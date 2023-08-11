CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an August 6 homicide in downtown Charleston.

Jaques Demetrius Jenkins-Smith, 29, of North Charleston, was taken into custody Friday by the US Marshals Service and faces a charge of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department initially responded to reports of an injured man near Johnson and America Streets on the morning of August 6.

The victim, 32-year-old Akeem Jones, was found suffering from gunshot wounds on Stuart Street and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Charleston Police detectives diligently pursued the investigation, leading to the identification and subsequent arrest of Jaques Demetrius Jenkins-Smith as the shooting suspect,” police said.

Jenkins-Smith is being housed at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the on-duty CPD Central Detective at CPD NCIC Operations at 843-720-2422.