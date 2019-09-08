Man arrested in June case of two severely burned victims found in car in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police have made an arrest in the disocery of a burned out vehicle where two bodies were found in June.

Officials say Darius Strange, 20, has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and SC Highway Patrol were notified in the early morning hours of June 11 after the Department of Public Safety extinguished a car fire just off a grassy area next to Ridgewood Drive.

The Department of Public Safety reported that two everely burned victims were located inside the vehicle, which was identified as an unknown model Cadillac that was burned from the inside passenger cabin to the trunk area.

The last of the victims were not identified until August because of their condition.

The victims were identified as Orangeburg men, one a 31-year-old male and the other a 36-year-old male.

Orangeburg County investigators were finally able to question Strange on Friday after developing the Orangeburg man as a person of interest early on in the investigation.

Sherriff Ravenell acknowledged how much of a breakthrough the arrest was for this case.

“It may seem at times as if nothing is moving in a case… but then that one piece of evidence we need is developed and the case moves to a solution.” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Ofice

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive in the double homicide.