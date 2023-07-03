NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 26-year-old man is behind bars Monday after a sexual assault incident involving a minor in North Charleston.

North Charleston Police Department has arrested Charles Otis James III (26) in connection to an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

According to NCPD reports, police responded to a reported sexual assault involving a 14-year-old on November 25, 2022, on Monitor Street.

The victim was allegedly walking near the Danny Jones Recreation Complex when she was approached by an unknown man who pulled her into an open storage room and sexually assaulted her.

An investigation with NCPD’s Special Victim’s Unit identified James as the suspect.

NCPD and the US Marshals Task Force arrested James Monday morning on two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor 2nd degree.

He is being held at the Charleston County Jail.