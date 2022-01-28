Man arrested on ‘sexual exploitation of a minor’ charges in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A 46-year-old man has been arrested for possessing child pornography.

Charles Dale Decker was arrested after detectives with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his home Thursday morning in Summerville.

Decker has been charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bond was set at $75,000. He remains in custody at the Dorchester County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

