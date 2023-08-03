NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was tased and assaulted during an alleged road rage incident that happened July 10 in North Charleston.

According to a report, a witness flagged down a North Charleston officer near Cosgrove Avenue and Azalea Drive regarding an assault that had just occurred between two drivers.

A female victim was found at the incident location with a small visible injury to her left eye and right cheekbone.

The victim told officers that she was in traffic and observed the suspect driving erratically. “The victim states that she believes she may have cut the suspect off, which could have initiated the altercation,” the report said.

Several witnesses said the suspect positioned his vehicle along the side of the victim’s, exited the car with a taser, and then reached inside the victim’s vehicle and tased her several times in the upper torso area.

According to the report, the victim exited her car and attempted to defend herself with a kitchen utensil. That is when the suspect is accused of striking the victim several times in the face until they were separated by witnesses.

The suspect then got into his car and took off down Azalea Drive.

A witness recorded a portion of the assault. The suspect’s license plate was also captured on video.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle was registered at an address in the City of Charleston’s jurisdiction. The agency responded to the address, but they were unsuccessful in attempts to locate the individual.

The suspect, Maurice Richardson, 61, was arrested and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on August 1 on second- and third-degree assault and battery charges.

He was released on a $20,465 bond.