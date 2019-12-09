Man charged after attempting to steal a car with a 2 week old baby inside

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was charged after attempting to steal a car with a 2 week old baby in the back seat.

Raheem Grant was in James Island County Park when he went into the driver’s seat as the child’s mother was outside screaming.

The father of the child was in the back seat changing the baby’s diaper as Grant tried to steal the car.

The father began fighting Grant in the vehicle as he tried to shift the car into drive.

They were able to get him out of the car and restrain him until officers arrived.

Grant went through bond court on Sunday, December 8.

He is charged with Carjacking with Great Bodily Injury and Assault and Battery, 3rd degree.

The judge set his bond at just over $76,000.