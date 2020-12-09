Man charged in airport bomb scare had razor blade in his shoe, Unabomber manifesto

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man charged in the November 2nd bomb scare at Charleston International Airport had a razor blade in his shoe and a manifesto by Unabomber Theodore Kaczynski according to affidavits.

The Charleston International Airport was evacuated and shut down for several hours in early November after TSA agents said they identified a package that was a “potential threat” during a routine screening of checked luggage.

Airport officials would not provide details about the incident at the time, but an affidavit from the Federal Bureau of Investigation later revealed details about the situation and the suspect, 32-year-old Joel Drogomir.

According to the document, Drogomir approached a TSA checkpoint after gathering his shoes from an x-ray machine, at which point he removed a razor blade from his left shoe and asked an agent why they did not find it during the screening process.

Joel Drogomir

The TSA agent then confiscated the blade and advised Drogomir that he could not carry it on a plane and Drogomire responded by asking the agent why he was not arrested and stated, “what if I tell you there is a bomb in my bag?”

According to the affidavit, the TSA agent asked the man if there was a bomb in his bag and Drogomir stated “yes, there is a bomb in my bag.”

Officers with the Charleston County Aviation Authority Police Department apprehended Drogomir at the checkpoint and seized his luggage. It was at this time authorities also began an evacuation of the airport terminal.

Inside his backpack, officers located a small, locked metal container with a key- inside were several personal items including a watch, batteries, and Theodore Kaczynski’s manifesto titled “Industrial Society and Its Future” with “Kaboom!” written above the manifesto’s title.

During an interview with the FBI, Drogomir told authorities that he planned to board a plane to Charlotte before landing in Cleveland, Ohio to live with his mother.

Drogomir did not have a prior criminal record. Officials say his other luggage was checked, but no explosive devices or materials were located.

He was charged with conveying false information regarding attempted use of a destructive device and was released on a personal recognizance bond. He is expected to appear in federal court on Wednesday.