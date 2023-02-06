DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a July 2020 murder.

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the arrest of Gerard Antonio Felder-Davis, of North Charleston, after he was returned to the county from Southern California last week for his role in the death of Melvin Smalls, III, also of North Charleston.

The FBI arrested Felder-Davis near Sacramento.

Deputies responded to a home off Archdale Boulevard on July 7, 2020, where they located Smalls suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a garage.

Smalls died at the scene.

Felder-Davis’ bond was denied over the weekend.

Meanwhile, deputies said that through their investigation, they also arrested a second person in the case. Sahib Rose, 43, was previously arrested in November of last year and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

He was not charged in connection with Smalls’s death, however.

The investigation is ongoing.