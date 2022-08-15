BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County arrested a man accused of killing an elderly woman and setting fire to her Pineville home.

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential alarm at a home in the Pineville community on Monday. The responding deputy noticed both smoke and fire coming from the home when they arrived.

After making entry into the house, deputies located the body of 86-year-old Essie Benekin. It was also determined that the fire was intentionally set.

According to the sheriff’s office, physical evidence from the crime scene led detectives to 31-year-old Shelton Romone Brown, who was later discovered to have lived near Benekin.

Detectives believe Brown attempted to rob Benekin and a struggle ensued.

“I understand the Pineville community has been uneasy about the recent crime in their community. Detectives worked around the clock to piece together this case to bring the suspect to justice,” said Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis. “I hope the community will be able to rest easier knowing that the suspect will be held accountable. My prayers remain with the family of the victim as they deal with this tragic and unnecessary loss.”

Brown is facing several charges including murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree arson, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.