Man charged with attempted murder after striking victim in the head with a machete outside North Charleston motel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston arrested a man after they say he struck a victim in the head with a machete.

It happened Thursday morning outside a motel off North Arco Lane, not far from Tanger Outlet Boulevard.

According to a report from the North Charleston Police Department, officers were dispatched after receiving reports that a man hit an occupied vehicle with a machete around Tanger Outlet Boulevard and Centre Pointe Dr.

While searching for the suspect, dispatchers received a call from someone at the Extended Stay America motel where a victim stated they had been hit in the head with a machete.

Police observed blood on the ground just before making contact with the victim, who they say was bleeding profusely and needed “immediate medical attention” from a laceration on the left side of his head.

The victim told police he was walking back to their room with his girlfriend when they were approached by the suspect.

He said the suspect walked up from behind them and said, “get the [expletive] out of the way.” The victim then turned to face the suspect and realized the man had a machete in his hand and stated, “are you going to hit me with that?”

The victim said the suspect then hit him on the left side of his head near his ear.

Officers went to the room number provided by witnesses and located the suspect, 21-year-old Tyrique Jermon Williams, who refused to comply with officer commands.

Officers eventually deployed a taser and were able to apprehend Williams.

Williams is being charged with attempted murder. He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.