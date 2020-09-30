Man charged with attempted murder following an altercation with neighbors

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following an assault that happened Monday evening in Mount Pleasant.

According to an incident report from the Mount Pleasant Police Department, officers responded to a location off Ellen Avenue just before 10:00 p.m. regarding an active disturbance involving shots fired.

The suspect, John Avery Brown, admitted to an altercation involving a physical fight earlier in the evening.

In the report, police say Brown made an “excited utterance statement” saying the victim had been [expletive] talking for three months,” and that he beat him in return.

A witness told authorities she heard 5-7 gunshots at one point during the altercation and observed several people in a neighboring driveway.

Brown was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection with the altercation.

He was previously arrested in February of 2018 for an armed robbery and shoplifting incident that happened at a Harris Teeter in Mount Pleasant.