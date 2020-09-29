Man charged with attempted murder following shooting at grocery store on President Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that happened Monday evening in downtown Charleston.

According to a police report, officers responded to Green’s Grocery on President Street just before 6:00 p.m. after receiving reports that someone had been shot at that location.

Once at the scene, police say they saw a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was on he ground inside the store.

They said the clerk was also inside the store when they arrived on scene.

EMS arrived and transported the man to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment. Police believe he is suffering life-threatening injuries.

Suhib Yousef, 18, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.