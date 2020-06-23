Man charged with fatally shooting roommate in Mount Pleasant, police say

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a 28-year-old man who fatally shot his roommate in Mount Pleasant early Tuesday morning.

Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to a residence on Rivertowne Country Club Drive just before 12:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Through an investigation, police discovered Ethan Gotter fatally shot his roommate. No other details about the shooting were immediately provided.

Gotter was arrested and is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The victim’s name will be released by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.