Man charged with murder, attempted murder in Williamsburg County shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities made an arrested in a deadly shooting in Williamsburg County.

Ladarius Evans, 21, is charged with murder and four counts of attempted murder, along with gun charges.

Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office say it started with a call of a shooting on Picken Road in Kingstree back on November 15th.

We’re told someone knocked on the door of a home and two suspects walked in with a gun.

They then shot three people and left.

Medics took the victims to the hospital where one died.

There is no word on a motive.