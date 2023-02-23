NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A man is facing drug trafficking charges after he was found in possession of more than 25 pounds of marijuana at Charleston International Airport, according to authorities.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, two people were stopped after landing at the airport on Tuesday.

An investigation found that Sidney Mitchell, 36, and another suspect were traveling with multiple suitcases to and from California in order to traffic marijuana, an arrest affidavit states.

The affidavit further states that deputies found vacuum-sealed bags containing approximately 26.5 pounds hidden in one of the suitcases and that additional bags and packaging materials were found in Mitchell’s suitcase.

Mitchell was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana. He is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.