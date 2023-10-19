CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating an alleged Wednesday night carjacking.

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) initially responded to a victim who was walking along Cainhoy Road around 10:00 p.m.

The victim told deputies he was near the Dollar General at Clements Ferry Road and Reflectance Road when he was approached by two men who then carjacked him. They drove off with the victim still inside for a short distance until he was able to escape, according to police.

Berkeley County deputies called the Charleston Police Department which took over the investigation.

Inspector Michael Gillooly told News 2 the victim was not harmed, and that the car has not been located.

The case is under investigation. No arrests have been made.