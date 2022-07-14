CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of robbing a Mount Pleasant restaurant at gunpoint in 2018 has been found guilty by a federal jury.

Brandon Daniels, 30, was found guilty by a federal jury on Thursday for robbing Tavern and Table in Mount Pleasant, according to Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the Shem Creek restaurant on the evening of April 4, 2018, for reports of a robbery and shooting.

Evidence that was presented in court revealed Daniels entered the restaurant through a back door wearing a face covering and went into the restaurant’s office where several employees were located.

According to King, Daniels pointed his firearm at the employees and demanded money. Evidence shows he then pointed the gun at the restaurant’s assistant manager and shot him in the lower back.

The victim suffered serious injuries during the shooting.

“Following the shooting, the employees complied with Daniels’ demands and handed him several of the restaurant’s cash drawers. As Daniels fled the scene, he fired two more shots inside the restaurant in the direction of another employee,” said King in a news release.

Daniels was convicted on charges of robbery, discharging a firearm during and in relation to the robbery, and possessing ammunition while a felon.

He was previously convicted of possessing a sawed-off shotgun and possessing a firearm while a felon following a bench trial in October 2021.

“These convictions stemmed from investigators’ discovery of a sawed-off shotgun in Daniels’ bedroom during execution of a search warrant in connection with the Tavern and Table robbery,” said King. “Daniels was a convicted felon and not permitted to possess a firearm or ammunition.”

A sentencing trial will be held at a later date.