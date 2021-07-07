Man dead after early morning shooting on Dorchester Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning on Dorchester Road.

Officers were dispatched to the Andrews Mart after receiving a call regarding an assault/shooting, according to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department.

An adult male was found on the ground in the back corner of the parking lot when officers arrived. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 28-year-old Elden Prioleau. They say Prioleau died from a gunshot wound.

No suspect information was provided. The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the deadly shooting.

