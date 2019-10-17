Man denied bond after shooting, killing victim in domestic dispute

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Paul Frazier Dewitt III

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Bond has been denied for a man accused of shooting and killing his boyfriend.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on Bridge Road Tuesday after receiving reports of an accidental shooting.

Over the course of the investigation it was determined this was a domestic violence related incident and the victim’s boyfriend, Paul Frazier Dewitt III, was placed under arrest for murder.

A bond hearing for Dewitt was held on Wednesday where he was denied bond for the murder charge but was granted $50,000 bond for possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Dewitt is being held at the Colleton County Detention Center.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES