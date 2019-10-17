Man denied bond after shooting, killing victim in domestic dispute

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Bond has been denied for a man accused of shooting and killing his boyfriend.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence on Bridge Road Tuesday after receiving reports of an accidental shooting.

Over the course of the investigation it was determined this was a domestic violence related incident and the victim’s boyfriend, Paul Frazier Dewitt III, was placed under arrest for murder.

A bond hearing for Dewitt was held on Wednesday where he was denied bond for the murder charge but was granted $50,000 bond for possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Dewitt is being held at the Colleton County Detention Center.