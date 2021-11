NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 37-year-old man was killed during an automotive vs pedestrian crash in North Charleston early Sunday morning.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the victim as Matthew Clark of Charleston.

According to O’Neal, Clark died from “multiple blunt force injuries” on Rivers Avenue at the US 52 Connector on Halloween morning just after 3:00 a.m.

No other details were provided. The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the deadly crash.