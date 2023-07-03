NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found unresponsive on Sunday night.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the parking lot of a Dorchester Road business around 9:00 p.m. where a man was found on the ground.

EMS attempted lifesaving measures on the victim inside an ambulance. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Law enforcement said no arrests have been made. NCPD detectives and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating the case as a homicide.