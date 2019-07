JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – According to the Charleston Police Department, one man is dead after a motorcycle accident early Saturday morning.

The accident happened on River Road near Bee Balm Road at around 2:30 AM.

The man was the only person on the bike.

Portions of the road were closed for several hours while the authorities were investigating.

The coroner’s office has not yet released the identity of the victim.