SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County are investigating a deadly shooting that happened earlier this month in Summerville.

Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said 23-year-old Hunter Baum was found inside a vehicle on Nexton Parkway suffering from a gunshot wound on August 15.

The coroner’s office was later notified by the Medical University of South Carolina that Baum was pronounced deceased from the gunshot wound on Monday, August 21.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.