NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a deadly Saturday night crash that shut down a portion of I-526 for hours.

An investigation by the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) revealed the victim was driving a moped illegally on the interstate when he was struck around 10:30 p.m.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-526 between the Montague and Dorchester Road exits, which was shut down until about 5:00 a.m. the following morning.

The victim has not yet been identified; however, officials say the investigation is ongoing.