COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man drowned on Saturday on the Edisto River, Colleton County Fire-Rescue said.
According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, crews responded to a sandbar on the Edisto River just north of Jelicos Landing at 1:47 p.m.
Upon arrival, Dorchester County Fire-Rescue and SCDNR were on the scene searching for a missing adult.
Colleton County Fire-Rescue said “visibility in the black water river was nearly zero,” at the time of the search.
Crews searched for one and a half hours before locating the man’s body.
The body was turned over to Dorchester officials.
The identity of the man has not been released.