COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man drowned on Saturday on the Edisto River, Colleton County Fire-Rescue said.

According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, crews responded to a sandbar on the Edisto River just north of Jelicos Landing at 1:47 p.m.

via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Upon arrival, Dorchester County Fire-Rescue and SCDNR were on the scene searching for a missing adult.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue said “visibility in the black water river was nearly zero,” at the time of the search.

Crews searched for one and a half hours before locating the man’s body.

The body was turned over to Dorchester officials.

The identity of the man has not been released.