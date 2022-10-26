CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man who police said fired a shot at another person during an argument near a downtown Charleston restaurant is now facing an attempted murder charge.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired near 72 Queen Street on Tuesday evening. Authorities said two employees were fighting when at least one shot was fired during the altercation.

Jordan James Scott was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a weapon stemming from that incident.

No injuries were reported following that shooting.

Scott’s bond was set at $75,000.