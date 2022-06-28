NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston arrested a 21-year-old on attempted murder and a slew of other charges in connection with a February 2022 shooting.

Police responded to the area of South Allen Drive on February 26 after receiving reports of multiple shots being fired. Four gunshot victims were found at the scene.

One of the victims, a juvenile, later died at a hospital from injuries they received in the shooting.

During an investigation, authorities were able to identify 21-year-old Deandre Brown as a suspect in the shooting. He was attested by detectives Monday on warrants for attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by persons unlawful.

He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.