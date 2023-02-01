NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is facing a murder charge following a stabbing that took place Tuesday night in North Charleston, according to a report obtained by counton2.com.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) were dispatched to a home on Bolton Street where they found two men sitting on a couch. One of the men was apparently bleeding profusely.

“Blood was found solely in the kitchen leading from the sink area towards the couch,” the report stated.

While the report was heavily redacted due to the ongoing investigation, a man who provided translation for the victim told officers that he did not see anything other than a red Chevy Silverado leaving the area.

Officers also spoke with a neighbor who also witnessed the red truck and noted that the owner of that truck was the one who “potentially cut the throat of the victim,” the report said.

During the investigation, officers were notified about a collision that had taken place at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Remount Road involving the suspect vehicle.

The report shows that the driver was identified through a passport as 38-year-old Juan Jimenez-Jimenez.

He was eventually taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center where he faces a charge of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and a first offense for not having a driver’s license.

No other details were made available in the report.