LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at the home of a Goose Creek police officer on Wednesday evening.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the officer’s home in Ladson just before 8:00 p.m.

Reports show the officer, who was off-duty, had just arrived home from dinner with his fiance and one other person when an unknown driver shot towards the home from a passing vehicle.

Deputies said a white sedan matching the vehicle’s description was found parked in the area. They said a man who matched the shooter’s description was seen walking in the neighborhood and detained.

Trevon Tyrek Belton, 26, was initially arrested after giving false information about his identity. He is also facing four counts of attempted murder and a count of possession of a firearm in a violent crime.

Deputies said the motive for the shooting is unknown, but detectives are investigating.