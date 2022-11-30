CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 30-year-old man is facing charges after leading authorities in a multi-county vehicle pursuit on Tuesday night.

A deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a traffic stop on a motorcycle for reckless driving near Northside Drive and Ashley Phosphate Road just before 11:00 p.m.

But the driver, later identified as Matthew Conner, accelerated onto I-26 to evade authorities. He eventually traveled through Mount Pleasant and Awendaw – even passing through several red lights – before the chase came to an end in Georgetown County.

A deputy with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Conner after the man “laid his bike down” at the intersection of Highway 17 North and South Frasier Street, according to a report from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

The report states Conner told deputies that he fled because his license was suspended and that he was in possession of narcotics.

He was found with a clear plastic baggie with a crystal-like substance that field tested presumptive for methamphetamine, according to the sheriff’s office.

Conner was initially treated by EMS at the scene and then taken to Roper hospital in Mount Pleasant. Upon his release there, Conner was booked into the Charleston County Detention Center.

He is facing charges of failure to stop for blue lights and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Conner was also issued two citations for driving under suspension and reckless driving.