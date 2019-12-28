Man found dead inside lagoon in Edisto Beach

EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Edisto Beach Police officers responded to a call on a possible dead person in a lagoon.
The lagoon was located on the 800 block of Club Cottage Road.
Officers found the body of an adult male in the lagoon.
The Colleton County Crime Scene Investigators and the Colleton County Coroner were called to assist.
“Our sympathy goes out to the family in this difficult time. I would like to thank Sheriff Charles Ghent and Coroner Richard Harvey for their assistance in this incident.”Chief George Brothers, Edisto Beach Police
The incident is under investigation.