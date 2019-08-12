NCPD: Man found dead in roadway early Monday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in North Charleston early Monday morning.

According to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard with the North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to 7251 Stall Road around 12:42 a.m. after receiving a report of an individual who was bleeding in the roadway.

When officers arrived, they located a deceased 19-year-old male. Deckard said the victim had visible gunshot injuries to his body.

The victim’s name, nor and possible suspects have been released. Count on us for updates as they become available.