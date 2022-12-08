CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was found guilty Thursday in a deadly shooting that took place on Hanover Street in August 2019.

Shannon Johnson, 18 at the time of his arrest, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after police said he shot a 41-year-old man following a brief verbal altercation.

The victim was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina where he later died.

U.S. Marshals arrested Johnson two days after the deadly shooting.

Closing arguments were heard in the trial Thursday morning before Judge Keith Kelly charged the jury in determining whether Johnson was guilty of the crime.

The jury found the man guilty upon their return. He was sentenced to 50 years on the murder charge and five years on the weapons charge.