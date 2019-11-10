Man found shot in hotel room in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police officers responded to a call on a robbery and shooting at the Old Masters Inn at 6100 Rivers Avenue at 9:58 PM.

Officers found the victim, Montez Mitchell, 31, inside one of the hotel rooms, but Mitchell was unable to open the door.

Officers broke the hotel room window and entered the room to perform lifesaving measures as Charleston County EMS and North Charleston Fire Department arrived on scene.

Mitchell was transported to Trident Hospital.

A handgun was located inside of the hotel room.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the shooting.