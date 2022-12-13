CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was killed in a Sunday-night auto versus pedestrian crash.

Coroner Bobbi O’Neal identified the victim as Rigoberto Espinal, 43, who was pronounced dead in the crash.

The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the crash which happened just before 11:00 p.m. in the area of Ashley Phosphate Road and Mazyck Road.

A report said the victim was struck by a pick-up truck on Ashley Phosphate Road.

The driver of the truck was listed as a male juvenile under the age of 18.

No charges have been announced as of Tuesday morning.