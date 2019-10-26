Man injured after shooting in Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies responded to a call of a shooting in Johns Island.

The incident happened in the area of Bohicket Road and people said they found the victim laying on the front porch of one of the houses in the neighborhood.

Deputies found the victim conscious on the porch but the victim couldn’t give information about the suspect because of his injuries.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.