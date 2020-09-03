Man injured in Wednesday night shooting on Alton Street

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night on Alton Street.

According to an incident report from NCPD, officers responded to a home in the Ferndale Community after a male victim was shot.

When police arrived, they located the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his left cheek area.

The victim’s daughter told police the man was driving home from a convenience store when he saw the suspect walking on Alton Street.

In the report, the victim stated that he slowed his vehicle after observing the suspect and debated on whether to turn into his driveway due to being robbed in the area once before.

That is when the victim said the suspect began firing on his vehicle as he passed.

Officers canvassed the area for a suspect based on an initial description. Two men were detained for a period but were later released on scene.

Investigators located multiple shell casings in the area and observed several bullet holes in a nearby GMC Canyon truck. They also located a bullet hole in the passenger side of the victim’s car, and in the driver side rear window.

The victim was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.