Man involved in deadly Ashley River Road crash turns himself in

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man who was involved in a multi-vehicle crash that killed a 19-year-old on Ashley River Road has turned himself in to authorities.

Armani Stancato, 20, was arrested Wednesday and charged with reckless homicide and driving under suspension in connection to the death of 19-year-old Ryleigh O’Brien.

O’Brien was the passenger in an Infiniti sedan when it was struck head-on by a Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV back in July.

Stancato, who was driving the Infiniti, was initially taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for injuries he sustained in the crash. He turned himself into law enforcement on Wednesday for his role in the deadly wreck.

Family members say Stancato was O’Brien’s boyfriend at the time of the crash. They say he was driving more than 80 mph when the collision happened.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Chevrolet Trailblazer, Michael Eynon, was previously arrested by the US Marshals Task Force for running from the crash. Among his charges was the failure to yield the right of way when making a left turn.

Stancato was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center and given a $50,000 bond.