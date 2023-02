NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a fatal crash on Wednesday night.

According to NCPD, officers responded to Dorchester Road near Lambs Road around 7:30 p.m. in reference to an auto versus pedestrian crash.

A male victim died on the scene, officials said.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

