NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston Police officer was led on a chase early Friday morning after a driver failed to stop for blue lights.

The driver, identified as suspect Keifharris Sumpter, was found to have cocaine and fentanyl after being caught, according to a report.

Sumpter is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, unlawful carry of a pistol, trafficking cocaine base, trafficking fentanyl, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime; jail records state.

Sumpter allegedly failed to signal when he merged lanes from the Red Rood Inn parking lot. According to an incident report, the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop when Sumpter fled back towards the Red Roof Inn fence line.

Sumpter and another occupant in the vehicle then jumped out and fled on foot. At this point, the officer released a K-9 to assist in arresting the pair, said the report.

Shortly after, Sumpter was apprehended. Police then discovered a bag with a cocaine base substance on the ground next to the driver-side door of the car.

After a vehicle search, officers found another bag of cocaine, a bag of fentanyl, two bags of suspected marijuana, and a loaded firearm, said a police narrative.

Sumpter is in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center.