CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was medevaced from a survey vessel 51 miles off the coast of Charleston on Sunday.

Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received a report just before noon from the captain of the Thomas Jefferson, a 208-foot National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration survey vessel, crew member suffered a severe laceration to their arm.

A Coast Guard helicopter from Savannah joined in the effort to airlift the 43-year-old man back to shore.

The victim was hoisted into the helicopter and taken to the Medical University of South Carolina.

Officials say the man was last known to be in stable condition.