Man now charged with murder for Nov 8 shooting on Dorchester Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is now facing murder charges stemming from a deadly November 8th shooting in North Charleston.

Officers responded to a shooting at A1 Grocery on Dorchester Road last month where they located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

That victim died at the scene.

Police initially arrested and charged 25-year-old Dartez Ferguson with accessory after the fact of murder and other crimes, but after upgraded those charges to murder after collecting additional evidence in the case.

Ferguson is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.